Why Captains Believe Patriots Handled QB Controversy ‘Extremely Well’

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback controversies like the one the New England Patriots have been embroiled in can fracture a locker room, with some players preferring one signal-caller and others backing the second.

But according to two longtime captains, the Patriots have successfully avoided such strife.

Safety Devin McCourty said has seen “no division” in the Patriots’ locker room amid the ongoing Mac Jones/Bailey Zappe saga. Special teamer Matthew Slater said the team has handled the combustible situation “extremely well.”

“I think the outside has had more dialogue about what’s going on within our walls than we’re actually having within our walls,” Slater said Wednesday. “Which, there’s some irony in that. I think our team understands that Coach (Bill Belichick) is going to do what’s best for the football team, what he believes to be best for the team. Whoever’s out there playing quarterback, whoever’s out there playing tight end, receiver — whatever it is — we have confidence in them and we support his decision as the Coach to do what’s best for the team.

“I think we handled it well on Monday night, and I certainly think now, it seems like a nonissue. It’s not like you go here and these guys are talking about it and you go over there and those guys are talking about it. I think a lot of that noise has been created outside of our building, and we’ve done a good job of not buying into it.”

With Jones coming back from a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games, Belichick played both quarterbacks Monday night, and both struggled in a nationally televised blowout loss to the underdog Chicago Bears. That plan, coupled with Belichick’s refusal to say whether Jones will be the full-time starter once he’s healthy, fueled rampant speculation and uncertainty, with even some Patriots players saying they were surprised to see Jones removed from the game.

During his brief, three-possession cameo, Jones was booed by the Gillette Stadium crowd, which began chanting for Zappe before the end of the first quarter. Slater said Jones’ professionalism during the most difficult stretch of his pro career to date has helped the Patriots remain united.