Why Ex-Patriots QB Believes Matthew Judon Is Perfect Bill Belichick Player

If you could craft the perfect Patriots defender in a lab, you’d get someone like Matthew Judon.

That’s how Jacoby Brissett views New England’s standout edge rusher.

Brissett, who will do his best to evade Judon when his Browns host the Patriots this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium, paid the Pro Bowler the highest of compliments when speaking with Cleveland reporters on Wednesday.

“He is obviously a freak,” Brissett said, via a team-released transcript. “He is everything that (Bill) Belichick wants in a player. Does everything well, the tasks that he needs to do. Can move him around everywhere. Tough and physical. But that is their team. That is the model of their team. That is evident when you turn on the film that it is still the mindset there.?

Judon has been a disruptive force for New England’s defense this season, becoming the first Patriots defender ever to record a sack in each of the first five games. He has six total, including two in last week’s 29-0 pasting of the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium. One of those caused a fumble that Kyle Dugger returned 59 yards for a touchdown. Judon was recognized as the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week, becoming the first Patriots linebacker to earn that honor since Kyle Van Noy in 2019.

The Browns will hope their top-tier offensive line can keep Judon away from their fill-in quarterback. Brissett, an ex-Patriot who’s starting in place of the suspended Deshaun Watson, has been sacked just five times this season, tied with Justin Herbert for the fewest among QBs who have started all five games. Cleveland also ranks in the top five in the NFL in allowed pressure rate, per Pro-Football-Reference, two spots behind the third-ranked Patriots.

Brissett wasn’t the only Browns player to laud Judon this week.