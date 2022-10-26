Why It’s Not All Doom And Gloom For Patriots After Bears Debacle

It’s had to feel good about the Patriots after what happened Monday night at Gillette Stadium.

A bad Chicago Bears offense thoroughly dominated New England’s defense, which entered the game as an ascending group on a roll. The Patriots offense did a whole lot of nothing while watching its quarterback situation become more chaotic — thanks to Bill Belichick. The 33-14 loss also saw another bad game from New England’s special teams unit, with Jake Bailey continuing to perform like one of the league’s worst punters. So much for “complementary football.”

The Patriots now are 20-20 in the post-Tom Brady era. The fans have turned on the franchise quarterback. It’s getting ugly for Bill Belichick and company.

And yet, there still are reasons to feel optimistic about the Patriots. It’s not all doom and gloom in Foxboro.

First of all, the Patriots are 3-4, the same as they were this time last year. After starting 2-4 in 2021, New England went on a seven-game winning streak to carry a 9-4 record into the bye week. Belichick’s team wound up cratering down the stretch and got decimated in the postseason by the Buffalo Bills, but the Patriots still made the playoffs.

And while this season’s mid-season slate doesn’t look quite as easy as last year’s, the Patriots still face a winnable stretch of games.

Week 8: at New York Jets

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. Jets