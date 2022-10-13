Why Jakobi Meyers ‘Can’t Be Guarded’: Patriots DBs Dish On Wideout

But Myles Bryant, who often lines up opposite Meyers as New England’s top slot corner, said he boasts rare separation ability for a player his size.

“I think it’s his suddenness,” Bryant said. “I think for a guy that big, it’s kind of rare to see how sudden he moves. He’s not the fastest guy, but he’s able to get open just with how quick he is off the line and how big he is. (He’s) able to create separation at the top of the route, at the line of scrimmage, and he’s just dependable. He does all the right things that the coaches ask for just in terms of his route depth, coming in and out of his breaks, not wasting movement and then being able to catch the ball. I think all of those things make him the receiver that he is.”

He added: “He’s a bigger guy, so you don’t expect him to do certain routes that smaller guys would do. But he’s able to do it just as well as them.”

Bryant also mentioned Meyers’ proficiency in another area. He’s not built like a N’Keal Harry or Lil’Jordan Humphrey, but Titans head coach Mike Vrabel last year called him the Patriots’ best run-blocking wideout, and advanced metrics suggest he’s been one of the best in the NFL this season. Among the 69 receivers with at least 60 run-blocking snaps, Meyers’ PFF blocking grade ranks ninth.

“An underrated part of his game is his blocking,” Bryant said. “I think a lot of people don’t see that. When people think of receivers, they just think of guys catching the ball, but there’s a whole other aspect to it that needs to be appreciated. His blocking is one of the best. They ask him to do a lot, and he’s able to do it.”

“QUICKNESS”

Veteran safety Devin McCourty has witnessed the entirety of Meyers’ rise from unheralded and overwhelmed UDFA to linchpin of the Patriots’ passing game. He also sees shades of Edelman in the 25-year-old, saying both have the physical and mental skills — honed in their prior lives as quarterbacks — to weaponize defenders’ own expectations against them.

“I think quickness,” McCourty said. “I think obviously playing the quarterback position like he did before, he has a great understanding of DBs’ leverage. He knows how to use your leverage against you. It’s very similar to watching over the years when I used to watch Jules be in the slot and run certain routes (that) go against what we’re taught as defensive backs. They’ll do some things that kind of break those rules, and by the time you know it, he snaps out of a route.

“You know he’s not the fastest guy once he gets going long speed-wise, but he is quick, and I think he’s done a great job of just continuing to get better from when he got here in 2019. Each year, you’ve seen growth in his game.”