Why Jaylen Brown Will Be Celtics’ Best Player This Season

Let’s get this out of the way first: This isn’t a story pinning Boston Celtics combo guard Jaylen Brown against his teammate Jayson Tatum.

Both are elite players and after it was tirelessly questioned whether the two stars could co-exist on the floor together, they proved they could last year as evidenced by leading the Celtics to an appearance in the NBA Finals.

But as the Celtics begin a new quest Tuesday to get back to that elevated stage, it will be Brown, not Tatum, who will be Boston’s best player this season.

While Tatum has the better skill set and is seen as a contender for NBA MVP, Brown is armed with more motivation than his running mate to take his game to another level. All offseason Brown couldn’t get away from rumors of him being in trade talks for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Brown didn’t give any indication of how he felt about being brought up as part of a trade package once again, but that couldn’t have sat well with him.

Before last season all that was talked about was Brown being a “pillar” of the Celtics organization alongside Tatum, and just like that, Boston was possibly willing to dismantle that foundation in favor of an aging and injury-riddled Durant. That should give Brown an extra edge to prove those, especially those within the franchise, wrong.

Quite possibly a bigger motivating factor for Brown — like a lot of other NBA players — is the money at stake with having a career year. Brown has two years left on the four-year extension he signed prior to the 2019-20 season, and he has to be eyeing the supermax. Before Brown can even position himself to see more zeroes and commas on his checks, he has to land on an All-NBA team, something Tatum has done each of the last two seasons.

Brown isn’t far away from doing so as it’s conceivable he could make a bid for an All-NBA Third Team selection. The blueprint is there, especially after seeing Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young make their way onto the Third Team last season.