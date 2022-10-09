Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly.

Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers facing a fourth-and-14 and a 38-3 Week 5 deficit. Lawson, though, dove at the quarterback and seemed to get him a bit low as Pickett fell to the ground with his left knee bending awkwardly. Upon getting up and proving he was fine, Pickett pushed Lawson and even threw a hand as Lawson’s helmet when he stood to his feet.

“Yeah, I got got watch it again, but from my opinion it felt like he went after my knee after I threw it,” Pickett told reporters after Pittsburgh’s fourth loss of the season, per the team. “That’s it. Tempers flare. I don’t care, I’m going to keep playing to the last play of the game, and that was it. So, all good with me.”

Pickett was subject to a few big hits in his first NFL start against a tenacious Buffalo defense. In the third quarter, Pickett was drilled by former college teammate and current Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Pickett got crushed just as he slid to the ground, though the only penalty called was unnecessary roughness for skirmish after the play.

“Yeah, I’m fine with that,” Pickett said. “That’s one of my guys. He’s been one of my friends for a long time. We?re competing. It’s all good.”

Pickett threw the ball 52 times (!) with 34 completions for 327 yards, but did not record a passing touchdown and had one interception.