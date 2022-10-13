Why Kevin Garnett Doesn’t Believe Celtics Are Contenders In East

The Boston Celtics currently sit at +550 favorites to win the NBA Finals next season, according to BETGM. However, one former player doesn’t buy the hype on the defending Eastern Conference champs heading into the 2022-2023 season.

Kevin Garnet, who served as a pivotal contributor to the 2008 Finals-winning Celtics team, was asked to predict his top four teams in the East before the season begins on Oct. 18. Yet, despite the oddsmakers placing Boston at +260 as favorites to finish at the first seed, the Hall of Famer himself disagrees.

During an episode of SHOWTIME Basketball’s “Certified Smoke,” Garnett revealed that he has the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets all finishing ahead of the Celtics.

“No,” Garnett told fellow Celtics alum Paul Pierce, per SHOWTIME Basketball video. “I actually wanna put Cleveland ahead of Boston. Cause, you know why? Robert Williams been out but man is a huge piece. He save so much with just lob work and rebounding and blocked shots, that I don’t see nobody actually filling that void. Like the guard play is solid. The guard play is solid.”

When co-hosts Matt Barnes and Pierce suggested the Celtics target free agent big men Dwight Howard and Demarcus Cousin, Garnett agreed.

“I’ll sign both of ’em mother (expletives),” Garnett said.

Pierce, like Barnes and Jackson, listed the Celtics to finish among the top four when the season is set and done. The former longtime Celtics forward of 15 seasons, Pierce, also listed the Bucks, Heat and 76ers to contend for the top seed of the East.