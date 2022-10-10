Why Nick Folk Was Unsung Hero Of Patriots’ Blowout Vs. Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — If there’s one nit the New England Patriots’ coaching staff will pick after Sunday’s steamrolling of the Detroit Lions, it’s the way their Bailey Zappe-led offense finished drives.

The Patriots reached the red zone on four of their offensive possessions. They also had another that made it to Detroit’s 24-yard line. Exactly zero of those drives resulted in touchdowns.

Good thing they had Nick Folk.

Folk, perhaps the most understatedly important player on New England’s roster, capped each of those stalled drives with a field goal. The ever-steady 37-year-old hit from 29, 32, 37, 37 and 44 yards, helping the Patriots cruise to a comfortable 29-0 victory despite finding the end zone just once on offense.

Since joining the Patriots midway through the 2019 season, Folk has converted 90.4% of his field-goal attempts (85 of 94). He’s 10-for-11 thus far in 2022 and has made a staggering 63 consecutive field goals from inside 50 yards, an NFL record.

Head coach Bill Belichick raved about Folk’s reliability after his latest outing, noting the conditions at Gillette Stadium on Sunday were not ideal for kicking.

“Nick is so consistent,” Belichick said in his postgame news conference. “You kind of start to take it for granted, and then you realize how difficult it was. (Sunday) was not an easy day to kick. The wind gusted, and it was blowing straight across the field really from our bench to their bench. When you kick straight into it, you can’t kick it as far, but it goes straight. If you kick with it, it goes further, and it pushes the ball. The crosswind, especially when it gusts, is tough. Nick makes it look so easy.