Patriots Running Game Thriving With Confident Trent Brown Leading Way

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots running game has been one of the NFL’s best this season, and Trent Brown is a big reason why. (Pun intended.)

The monstrous 6-foot-8 left tackle followed up an even training camp with a rough season-opening performance against the Miami Dolphins. Brown’s brief answers during a press conference the next day fueled rumors that he might be unhappy in New England.

Well, he’s been an absolute beast ever since.

Brown was excellent the last three weeks and currently ranks as the 13th-highest-graded tackle by Pro Football Focus. The 29-year-old has been especially good in the running game, anchoring a Patriots rushing attack that owns the top spot on Football Outsiders‘ DVOA rankings.

“I’ve never seen a guy that size that can run like that,” Rhamondre Stevenson said after Friday’s practice. “So, getting him out on the tosses when he pulls and things like that. Yeah, it’s great running behind him, as well as the rest of the four on the line.”

Brown was a force in last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. New England ran to his side with repeated success, and during certain stretches did so at Brown’s recommendation. At one point in the third quarter, Brown urged Patriots coaches to continue calling his number.

#Patriots ran weak side behind Trent Brown several times on their two third quarter touchdown drives and he was loving it.



Looks like he signals towards the sideline to keep calling it after the first rush, then a big flex on the following drive. pic.twitter.com/VAoP3DCss2 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) October 4, 2022

“I think it’s a beautiful thing that the coaches trusted me to call my own number,” Brown said Friday. “And we ran the same play again and got a much-needed first down at a critical time. And, yeah, there’s just a beautiful thing that comes with trusting me to call my own number.”