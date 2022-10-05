Why Police Report Filed Against Rams’ Bobby Wagner Slightly Misleading

NESN Logo Sign In

Bobby Wagner took down a protestor who streaked onto Levi’s Stadium during the Los Angeles Rams versus San Francisco 49ers game, and now that person has filed a police report against the linebacker.

The news of the protestor’s actions came from TMZ Sports. The person reportedly went to the Santa Clara Police Department and filed the report. A representative for Direct Action Everywhere, the organization that took credit for the scene — told TMZ the report stems from a “blatant assault” by two Rams players.

There were two protestors who ran out, but the woman was apprehended before making her way to the field. The man made it further and streaked toward the players. Security guards were on the chase, and Wagner took down the person with help from teammate Takkarist McKinley. Wagner kept it real after the incident and thought nothing of the police report after being informed of it.

“I mean I am aware of it. ? I’m more concerned about the security guard who got hurt trying to chase him,” Wagner told NFL Media’s Kayla Burton.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also didn’t sound too worried about the police report.

“I think that we all know where Bobby’s intentions were,” McVay told reporters, per ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “And I support Bobby Wagner. That’s where I’m at with that. I don’t think anybody will disagree.”

Legal experts would agree with the seemingly nonchalant attitude the Rams showed Wednesday. Sportico’s Michael McCann noted the barriers needed for the police report to go further for potential legal action.