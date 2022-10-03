Will Patriots Sign QB After Brian Hoyer, Mac Jones Injuries?

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots opted not to sign an additional quarterback after Mac Jones went down with a high ankle sprain last week.

This week, they might have no choice.

With top backup Brian Hoyer leaving Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers with a concussion, the Patriots were down to just one healthy QB — fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe — as they began initial preparations for their Week 5 matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

It remains to be seen whether Jones and/or Hoyer will be healthy enough to play in that contest. Jones did not practice last week — though he did suit up for last Friday’s — and multiple reports have indicated he is expected to miss multiple games. The sophomore signal-caller was ruled out last Friday and did not travel to Green Bay. As for Hoyer, recovery timelines from head injuries are difficult to predict and can vary wildly, ranging from just a few days to several weeks. He did fly back with the team Sunday night, head coach Bill Belichick confirmed.

If Belichick and his training staff don’t believe either Jones or Hoyer be able to participate in New England’s first practice of the week Wednesday, adding an extra signal-caller would be necessary if only to have that player run the scout team while Zappe pilots the starting offense.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said Monday morning when asked whether the Patriots will sign another QB. “We’ll evaluate things going forward and see where things stand. I don’t know. Today’s kind of the day to reassess things, figure things out, talk to our medical staff. Postgame, most of the time it’s really inconclusive. It’s the next 24 to 48 hours. How guys respond, what tests they do and so forth — all of that information comes in usually well after the game.”

Unless the Patriots are interested in reuniting with Cam Newton, who ran a specialized offense during his one season in New England and has been unsigned since March, the list of available free agent quarterbacks is rather barren. But one who could make sense as a short-term fill-in is Garrett Gilbert, who spent most of last season on the Patriots’ practice squad before a COVID-depleted Washington Football Team signed him in mid-December.