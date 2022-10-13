Would This Proposed Wideout Trade Make Sense For Patriots?

With the NFL trade deadline on the horizon, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a deal that would shake up the New England Patriots’ receiving corps.

In his list of “15 realistic trades” published Thursday, Barnwell recommended a wideout-for-wideout swap, with the Patriots sending Kendrick Bourne to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for Robbie Anderson.

Here’s his rationale:

Let’s execute a classic change-of-scenery trade for two frustrated receivers. Bourne was a standout for the Patriots in 2021, but he fell into Bill Belichick’s doghouse this offseason. He played his largest snap count of the season in the Week 5 win over the Lions, but that was only because Nelson Agholor was benched after his drop led to an interception. Bourne was just targeted once, and that for a single yard.

Anderson, meanwhile, produced a 1,096-yard season with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback in 2020 but has been anonymous since. While he did score a 75-yard touchdown in the opener, he has just 104 total receiving yards over the four ensuing games. The Panthers restructured Anderson’s deal, so he’s actually cheaper for the remainder of the year than Bourne, and he would offer a downfield speed threat that the Patriots don’t currently have on their roster. Bourne is probably the better receiver on the whole, so at a slightly higher price, this looks like a fair deal to me.

Bourne was one of the NFL’s biggest bargains last season, and he was a more versatile player than Anderson, contributing as a rusher (12 carries, 125 yards) and passer (one touchdown pass) while serving as New England’s top big-play receiving threat. But, as Barnwell noted, he’s become an afterthought in the Patriots’ offense following an underwhelming training camp. His playing time has steadily increased in recent weeks, but he has just 10 catches through five games, with eight of those going for first downs.

Anderson is coming off the worst season of his career (53-519-5 in 17 games), but that came while he was catching passes from Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker. The Panthers could be looking to sell off veteran pieces after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this week, and the slender receiver has long been mentioned as a potential target for the Patriots, with Anderson even saying Bill Belichick tried to sign him after his New York Jets contract expired in 2020.