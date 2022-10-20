Xander Bogaerts Named Finalist For 2022 Gold Glove Award

Xander Bogaerts in March said he had his sights set on winning a Gold Glove Award.

And now that very well could be a reality.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop on Thursday was named a finalist for the Rawlings American League Gold Glove at shortstop. The Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa and Houston Astros’ Jeremy Peña were the other two finalists.

Bogaerts was nominated for the honor in 2015, but came up short to Alcides Escobar of the Kansas City Royals.

Among the three finalists, Bogaerts played in more games this season at shortstop (146), had more assists (401) and double plays (780) while also racking up the most innings (1,249 2/3) between the three. He also made just 10 errors and had a fielding percentage of .983, which was tied with Correa for fourth among all MLB shortstops.

The winners will be announced Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.