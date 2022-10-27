Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Named Finalists For Silver Slugger Award

Xander Bogaerts has the potential to have quite the offseason.

Aside from the likely pay raise the shortstop will receive when Major League Baseball free agency opens, Bogaerts has been nominated to bring home some hardware.

A week after being named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award, Bogaerts also was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger — an award Bogaerts has won four times. He’ll go up against Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette, Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager and Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa, who’s also up for the Gold Glove at shortstop.

Bogaerts was in the chase for the AL batting title toward the end of the 2022 season despite dealing with a wrist injury since May. He batted .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs. Bogaerts also amassed a slugging percentage of .456 and OBP of .377.

Rafael Devers also was named a finalist, which shouldn’t come as a shock due to his reliability at the plate this season. The third baseman won the award for the first time in his career last year.

The third baseman finished 2022 batting .295 with 27 home runs, 88 RBIs, a.358 OBP and a .521 slugging percentage.

Devers will go up against Cleveland Guardians’ José Ramirez, Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman and Toronto Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman.