Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas

New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast.
Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after all, is slated to be in the booth for the entire postseason series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.
But it seems baseball fans didn’t have a great experience listening to New York’s 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium, which included a two-run home run by Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the hosts some separation.
Many fans laid into Costas throughout the broadcast.
Perhaps viewers will feel differently when Costas returns to the booth Thursday with the Yankees set to host the Guardians in Game 2 of the best-of-five series.