Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas

New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast.

Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after all, is slated to be in the booth for the entire postseason series between the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians.

But it seems baseball fans didn’t have a great experience listening to New York’s 4-1 victory at Yankee Stadium, which included a two-run home run by Anthony Rizzo in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the hosts some separation.

Many fans laid into Costas throughout the broadcast.

I genuinely love playoff baseball as much as any other sport. Bob Costas ruined my entire experience tonight, shame on him. — L??????? T???s (@lt4kicks) October 12, 2022

I?m about to turn this game on mute. Bob Costas is horrible. Give me Michael Kay. — NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) October 12, 2022

Maybe it's just me, but does anyone really enjoy Bob Costas anymore? Don't need a storyteller during a live postseason game. — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) October 11, 2022

Listening to Bob Costas on the broadcast tonight was basically the equivalent to a verbal water boarding ? #makeitstop #RepBX #ALDS — Nikki (@blondinthebronx) October 12, 2022

Bob Costas on the call always makes it feel like im watching a historical event. — Tony X (@soIoucity) October 11, 2022

Bro I?m sorry but I can?t stand Bob Costas — Earl the Pearl (@YankeesFanEarl) October 11, 2022

Bob Costas and Ron Darling are making me wish John Smoltz was in the booth. — Joe Randazzo (@Yankeelibrarian) October 12, 2022

Perhaps viewers will feel differently when Costas returns to the booth Thursday with the Yankees set to host the Guardians in Game 2 of the best-of-five series.