Yankees Owner Responds To Aaron Boone’s Stance As Manager

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made his intentions crystal clear in regard to the looming questions surrounding manager Aaron Boone following a disappointing four-game sweep against the Houston Astros in their American League Championship Series matchup.

Despite enduring yet another playoff bounce, falling short of a World Series appearance, it seems like the Yankees are sticking by their current skipper.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago,” Steinbrenner said, according to the Associated Press. “I believe he is a very good manager. I don’t see a change there.”

Steinbrenner, however, didn’t fail to acknowledge the underwhelming result despite the front office delivering a power-bat-filled lineup, which came at the cost of one of Major League Baseball’s highest payrolls last season.

“We didn’t get the job done,” Steinbrenner said. “It’s time to get it done. Any time we don’t win a championship, it’s a disappointing year. We had a lot of good ups, we had some downs, we had some injuries like everybody else.”

Boone, who led the Yankees to a 99-win season to clinch the AL East in his fifth run as manager, agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Yankees last October — with a team option for the 2025 season.

With Boone at the helm, the Yankees have fallen short in two ALCS appearances, two AL Division Series matchups and one wild card round. This season marked the 13th consecutive season in which the Yankees failed to reach the World Series, successfully doing so last in 2009.