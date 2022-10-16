Yankees Vs. Guardians Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 4 Online, On TV

Cleveland owns a 2-1 series lead

The Guardians can punch their ticket to the American League Championship Series on home turf Sunday night.

Cleveland stunned the New York Yankees on Saturday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the ninth at Progressive Field to walk off with a 6-5 win in Game 3 of the teams’ AL Division Series. The Bronx Bombers will need to win Game 4 on the road to force a winner-take-all contest back at Yankee Stadium.

New York will turn to ace Gerrit Cole with its season on the line, while Cleveland will counter with fellow right-hander Cal Quantrill. Should the Guardians win their third straight game, they’ll book a date with the Houston Astros.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Yankees-Guardians game online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: Watch TBS

More MLB:

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images
