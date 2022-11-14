Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back Explaining Matt LaFleur Dust-Up

Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without frustration for the star quarterback.

Cameras caught a visibly flustered Rodgers screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-28. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.

Aaron Rodgers shows frustration towards Matt LaFleur after the third-down play call.



?: FOX pic.twitter.com/hCg0fe9wF2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 14, 2022

Rodgers explained what led to his frustration in a postgame press conference after Green Bay’s 31-28 overtime win.

“Just every single play call, probably,” Rodgers bluntly told reporters when asked what he was upset about, per the team. “Yeah, I felt like we were like 30 yards from ending the game in regulation. And also felt like it was two-minute (offense) so I was going to be calling those (plays). And I was in a pretty good rhythm, obviously I didn’t have a ton of attempts tonight, but I felt like I was in a pretty good rhythm. I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted to tonight. So I wanted a chance to go win the game.”

Rodgers finished 14-for-20 passing for 224 yards and three touchdowns.

LaFleur shouldered the blame for how the two-minute offense was handled while citing his own “indecision.” He credited Rodgers and the Packers for making up for his conservative play-calling at the end of regulation.