Anton Stralman Ready To Return To Bruins Vs. Flyers

Anton Stralman hasn’t played for the Boston Bruins in two weeks, but that will change Thursday night.

The defenseman began the season on a PTO before signing a one-year deal with the Bruins. Visa issues kept him from playing in the United States and made it difficult for Stralman to get into a routine, having only played in four games this season and is a minus-4.

He’s been practicing all week though and now he feels ready to get back into the lineup.

“It’s just been a crazy start for me with the PTO and the visa struggles,” Stralman told reporters at Warrior Ice Arena. “Ever since those days it’s been trying to play catch up a little bit and work on my game behind the scenes. It’s about trying to be ready when the call came and (Thursday’s) the night.

“It was good we had a couple of days practicing and I feel like I’m in a good spot mentally and physically. But it is a challenge for me and I have to deal with it, but that’s more the mental part. It’s a team sport and I’m here to win and the team is winning, so that makes me happy.”

Stralman will slot into the lineup for Jakub Zboril as the Bruins look to continue their torrid start to the season when they welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to Boston. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET