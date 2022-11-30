Argentina Vs. Poland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Argentina controls its own destiny Wednesday evening in Qatar.

A win over Poland would move Lionel Messi and company into the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If the Argentinians lose to Robert Lewandowski-led Poland, they will suffer their first group-stage elimination at the World Cup since 2002.

Argentina fans will be keeping close tabs on the other Group C finale Tuesday. The No. 3 men’s national team on the current FIFA world rankings can advance with a draw against Poland and certain outcomes of the Mexico-Saudi Arabia match.

Here’s how to watch the Argentina-Poland game online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX