Astros Star Justin Verlander Explains Flipping Off Phillies Fans

Astros ace Justin Verlander wasted no time making his presence felt in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 2022 American League Cy Young Award front-runner didn’t do so by shining on the mound at Citizens Bank Park. Instead, Verlander engaged with Phillies fans by flipping his middle finger to the diehard Philadelphia supporters upon getting off Houston’s team bus Monday. But as the star right-hander explained via Twitter, the gesture wasn’t an act of malice.

“Whole interaction was in jest as all the fans around you were just saying hello in their native tongue. So I responded in kind,” Verlander tweeted. “All in good fun. I enjoyed the banter.”

Fans of The Fightins currently have bragging rights against Verlander. The National League champions roughed him up in Game 1 of the World Series, tagging Verlander for five earned runs on six hits over five innings in the Phillies’ 6-5 extra-innings win at Minute Maid Park. Fortunately for the 39-year-old, Framber Valdez responded with 6 1/3 strong innings to help Houston even the best-of-seven set.

After a rain-out Monday, the Phillies and the Astros are set to meet Tuesday for Game 3 in Philly. Lance McCullers Jr. is expected to toe the rubber for the visitors opposite southpaw Ranger Suárez.