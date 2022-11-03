Astros Toss Combined No-Hitter Vs. Phillies In World Series

The Houston Astros quickly responded after allowing a historic five home runs to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the World Series, no-hitting them through the efforts of four pitchers, to even the series at 2-2 on Wednesday.

It all started with Astros right-handed starter Cristian Javier. The 25-year-old, who made a career-high 25 starts in the 2022 regular season, set the tone early at Citizens Bank Park — delivering six no-hit innings while allowing two walks and striking out nine hitters.

Javier, who became the first pitcher to toss six no-hit innings in the World Series since Jerry Koosman of the New York Mets did so in 1969, as noted by the FOX Sports broadcast, revealed that his parents envisioned he’d throw a no-hitter before taking the mound.

“Trying to be positive, trying to attack the strike zone,” Javier said through a translator, as seen on FOX Sports’ postgame coverage. “It’s funny, my parents told me I was going to throw a no-hitter and thanks to God, I was able to accomplish that. … They told me last night. … It means a lot and very special, especially having my parents here in order to see it live. It definitely means a lot.”

After Javier made easy work of the Phillies lineup, relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined with catcher Christian Vázquez to each toss an inning of no-hit action to keep Philadelphia at bay. The bunch combined to strike out the Phillies 14 total times en route to a 5-0 road victory.

Game 5 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies, from Citizens Bank Park, takes place on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET.