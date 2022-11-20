Behind-The-Scenes Details Highlight Bills’ ‘Miracle’ Trip To Detroit

The Buffalo Bills probably would not have made it to Ford Field in Detroit for their Week 11 game against the Cleveland Browns without the help of countless others.

It led one scout to call the team’s trip to the neutral site a “miracle,” according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Photos and videos went viral Saturday as members of Bills Mafia helped Buffalo players dig out their cars and plow their driveways after a blizzard in Western New York brought more than six feet of snow. The additional details from reporters and general manager Brandon Beane on Sunday further depicted the all-in effort.

According to Wolfe, Bills head coach Sean McDermott picked up Von Miller and punter Sam Martin while Beane picked up coaches from their homes prior to Saturday’s flight. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport added how Doug Majeski, coordinator of college scouting, picked up defensive tackle Jordan Phillips while Matt Hunter, of stadium operations, plowed Josh Allen’s driveway so the quarterback could leave his house.

“True Bills Maffia, Buffalo fashion,” Beane said Sunday on the CBS Sports pregame broadcast. “A lot of our players needed help digging out, shovel, snow blowers just to be able to walk to the street or to a main road so somebody could pick them up. So shoutout to Bills Mafia and our fans in Buffalo.”

The Bills provided a behind-the-scenes look into the team’s journey Sunday, as well.