Group F action of the World Cup will feature Belgium and Canada.

Both teams have high hopes entering the tournament, but Belgium is favored over Canada — and to win Group F overall — by DraftKings Sportsbook. This will be Canada’s first World Cup match since 1986.

The Europeans boast a loaded defense while Canada always proves to be a competitor.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX