Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to extend their win streak Saturday night against the Blackhawks.
Boston welcomes Chicago to TD Garden for the first time this 2022-23 NHL season and the Bruins are riding a five-game win streak. The Blackhawks, meanwhile, have lost four of their last five games.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery isn’t tweaking the lines too much from Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Jeremy Swayman will make his return to the net after being injured Nov. 1 in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during the Bruins’ win against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Anton Stralman, who impressed Montgomery in Thursday’s game, remains in the lineup, meaning Jakub Zboril will miss his second straight game. The young defenseman came down with a fever but returned to practice Saturday and is feeling better, but Montgomery said Zboril skating Saturday was to get him to sweat a little bit.
You can catch all the action on NESN with pregame starting at 6 p.m. ET before a 7 p.m. puck drop.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Saturday’s Bruins-Blackhawks game.
BOSTON BRUINS (15-2-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Pavel Zacha
Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–A.J. Greer
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Connor Clifton
Anton Stralman–Brandon Carlo
Jeremy Swayman
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (6-7-3)
Andreas Athanasiou–Max Domi–Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev–Jonathan Toews–Taylor Raddysh
Mackenzie Entwistle–Jason Dickinson–Sam Lafferty
Colin Blackwell–Jujhar Khaira–Reese Johnson
Jarred Tinordi–Connor Murphy
Jack Johnson–Jake McCabe
Filip Roos–Ian Mitchell
Petr Mrazek
