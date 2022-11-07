Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blues Lines, Pairings

Boston seeks a bounce-back win at TD Garden

2 hours ago

The Bruins look to bounce back from just their second loss of the season as Boston plays host to the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden on Monday night.

Boston had its seven-game win streak snapped Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Bruins winger Craig Smith will return to the lineup, playing on the fourth line after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury. Linus Ullmark will get the start in goal as Jeremy Swayman continues to be on the sideline due to injury.

Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand spoke with reporters Monday regarding the organization’s release of Mitchell Miller. Bergeron is confident the group will be able to move forward following the release, with their focus now shifting back to the ice.

You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. ET with “Bruins Breakaway LIVE” before a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-2-0)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Nick Foligno-Charlie Coyle–Pavel Zacha
Trent Frederic–Tomas Nosek–Craig Smith

Hampus Lindholm–Connor Clifton
Matt Grzelcyk–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Mike Reilly

Linus Ullmark

ST. LOUIS BLUES (3-6-0)
Brandon Saad–Ryan O’Reilly–Ivan Barbashev
Pavel Buchnevich–Robert Thomas–Vladimir Tarasenko
Jake Neighbours–Brayden Schenn–Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko–Noel Acciari–Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy–Colton Parayko
Torey Krug–Justin Faulk
Niko Mikkola–Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington

