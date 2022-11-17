Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins welcome the Philadelphia Flyers to TD Garden on Thursday night in hopes of staying unbeaten on home ice.

The Bruins, who have won each of their 10 games at TD Garden this season, are off to a NHL-best start with 28 points through 16 games. The contest Thursday night will be the first time the Bruins face the Flyers this season with Philadelphia in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

Boston’s “Perfection Line” of Patrice Bergeron and wingers Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak will take the ice again as a unit for the Black and Gold. The lone lineup change for the Bruins involves defenseman Anton Stralman replacing Jakub Zboril, who will be a healthy scratch. It will be Stralman’s fifth game of the season and first since Nov. 3.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins while the Flyers will counter with Carter Hart.

You can catch all the action on NESN with pregame starting at 6 p.m. ET before a 7 p.m. puck drop. Don’t forget to play “Predict The Game” during Bruins-Flyers for the chance to win a signed Charlie Coyle jersey.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Thursday’s Bruins-Flyers game.

BOSTON BRUINS (14-2-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Pavel Zacha

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–A.J. Greer