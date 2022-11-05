Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Maple Leafs Lines, Pairings

The Bruins look to close out their road trip on a high note when they try to keep the wins coming Saturday night against the Maple Leafs.

This is Boston and Toronto’s first meeting this season and both are having opposite seasons. The Bruins have won seven straight and are 10-1-0 through their first 11 games. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are 5-4-2 heading into Saturday’s contest and have lost three of their last four games.

The Bruins do have a reinforcement coming back with David Krejci set to return after missing the last three games after getting high-sticked in Boston’s win over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 27. Jakub Lauko will be the healthy scratch, while Craig Smith still remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Linus Ullmark will get the start between the pipes for the Bruins as he looks to remain undefeated. He’ll oppose Ilya Samsonov.

Puck drop from Scotiabank Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN beginning at 6 p.m. with “Bruins Breakaway LIVE.”

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Taylor Hall–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha-Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic

Nick Foligno–Tomas Nosek–A.J. Greer