Injuries Leave Patriots Perilously Thin On Offensive Line — For Now

FOXBORO, Mass. — Things went from bad to much worse for the Patriots’ offensive line on Sunday.

Center David Andrews and guard/tackle Isaiah Wynn both left New England’s eventual 10-3 win over the New York Jets with thigh and foot injuries, respectively. That left the Patriots with a left-to-right lineup of Trent Brown (who began the game on the bench), Cole Strange, James Ferentz, Mike Onwenu and Yodny Cajuste. New England’s O-line had some good moments but ultimately allowed quarterback Mac Jones to get sacked six times.

As for the severity of Andrews and Wynn’s injuries, it’s hard to get a read on either situation.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday night reported that Andrews could miss the remainder of the season due to a “serious” injury. However, Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak on Monday refuted Rapoport’s claim and indicated Andrews still could play in this Thursday night’s road game against the Minnesota Vikings. Wynn, meanwhile, reportedly will miss time, but the extent of his injury remains unclear.

So, we don’t have a good sense of how much time Andrews and Wynn will miss. But, for now, let’s assume the two starters will be sidelined for at least one game.

That would leave the Patriots dangerously thin on an offensive line that’s struggled for much of the season. While talent isn’t necessarily an issue, a lack of both experience and cohesion could be. Plus, the coaching, led by play-caller Matt Patricia, hasn’t generated much confidence.

Here’s a breakdown of offensive linemen on New England’s roster: