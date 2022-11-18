Bill Belichick Actually Acknowledges This Patriot’s Obvious Struggles

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick on Friday got as close to publicly criticizing one of his own players as you’ll ever see.

Punter Jake Bailey has been a weak link on Patriots special teams all season. Bailey, whom New England recently made one of the highest-paid punters in football, ranks dead-last in both average punt yards and net punt yards and is tied for the second-most touchbacks in the NFL. The 2020 All-Pro was especially bad in the Patriots’ Week 9 win over the Indianapolis Colts, with his 7-yard punt an ugly lowlight.

Ahead of Friday’s practice at Gillette Stadium, Belichick was asked about what’s contributed to Bailey’s inconsistent play this season. The Patriots head coach typically would answer such a question with some form of “yeah, everybody needs to get better,” but instead he acknowledged Bailey’s obvious struggles.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s been good and then it hasn’t been consistent,” Belichick said. “It’s not like it’s all bad; it’s not like it’s all good. It’s just inconsistent. So, think there’s a number of areas we can improve in, try to improve in. But, each person’s gotta do … obviously, it starts with the specialist. But there’s other things that we need to improve in on the punt team and kickoff coverage as well, although I think (Bailey’s) kicked off fairly well this year.”

Belichick whether there’s anything specific that Bailey and Patriots long-snapper Joe Cardona can do to improve the lack of consistency.

“Like any technical thing, a golf swing, punter or whatever, there’s mechanics,” Belichick said. “The consistency and execution of it, again … there’s plenty of talent there. There’ve been some rainbows out there, like there always have been. Work harder to make it more consistent.”

Bailey can’t afford another poor game this Sunday when the Patriots host the Jets. Field position could prove pivotal in a game that will feature two of the NFL’s best defenses.