Bill Belichick Offers Legit Praise For This Patriots Practice Squadder

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Murray might never play a down for the Patriots, but he already is a good story.

The William & Mary product joined New England as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and spent his first two seasons in Foxboro as a practice-squad defensive lineman. However, when Murray arrived for training camp last summer, he was working as an offensive guard as part of a challenging position change.

Murray wound up getting cut before roster cutdowns but landed back on the Patriots practice squad before the season opener. As such, the 25-year-old became an afterthought among fans and reporters, with his progress behind the scenes largely a mystery. Murray also dealt with injuries late in camp and early in the regular season.

But Murray was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for New England’s Week 7 home game against the Chicago Bears. He didn’t end up seeing the field, but the brief promotion seemingly indicated that Patriots coaches are confident that Murray could handle offensive line duties if called upon.

Ahead of Friday’s practice at Gillette Stadium, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick opened up on Murray’s development as an offensive lineman.

“Good, good,” Belichick said of Murray’s growth. “It’s unfortunate that he wasn’t able to put a full training camp, and even regular season, together. It’s kind of been in spurts. But, lately, it’s been good. His training’s good. He looks great physically.”

Belichick also touched on the things that have worked against Murray during his transition to the O-line.