Bills Fans Helped Players Clear Driveways After Buffalo Snowstorm

Bills Mafia is quite the fan base for a number of reasons.

Usually we see them putting one another through tables or dressing up from head to toe to support their team, but after a snowstorm dumped over six feet of snow in Buffalo, the Mafia was quick to help.

The Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns, originally scheduled to be played Sunday at Highmark Stadium, was moved to Ford Field in Detroit, but the Bills still had to get through the six-plus feet of snow to get to the airport.

That’s when the fans came in and helped clear the driveways of the players.

Bills fans were helping to clear OT Spencer Brown's driveway so he could make it to the airport on time.



(instagram/skbrown8)

Mafia, you never fail to amaze me!

The Bills’ flight is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET and at 2:13 p.m., NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport tweeted they made it to their facility before taking off for the airport. All signs point to Buffalo making the flight and getting to Detroit without any issues.