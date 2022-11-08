Bills Rumors: Details On Severity Of Josh Allen’s Elbow Injury

Bills fans are fearing the worst after reported details of Josh Allen’s elbow injury surfaced.

The Buffalo quarterback suffered the injury late in the Bills’ loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. Allen admitted he was in “slight pain” as he downplayed the injury, but a report from Chris Mortenson tells a different story.

“Bills QB Josh Allen is being evaluated for an elbow injury to his ulnar collateral ligament and related nerves, per source,” the ESPN reporter tweeted Monday. “Bills coach Sean McDermott said earlier team hopes to have more info Tuesday.”

The injury to the UCL would be a bad sign as it would require Tommy John surgery, which would end Allen’s season. But there are some signs of optimism for Bills fans.

“Looking at the mechanism of injury — where Josh Allen’s forearm was hit as he prepared to throw – this fits (UCL and ulnar nerve),” ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell tweeted. “Before everyone panics, let’s wait and see what the details are. There are a range of outcomes depending on severity/functionality.”

If the damage to his UCL isn’t severe, the 26-year-old could delay potential surgery until after the season. It’s also worth noting Allen did not leave the game after being sacked by Jets cornerback Bryce Hall, and two plays after he suffered the injury, he threw an incomplete pass that traveled 69.3 yards in the air, the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons, according to Next Gen Stats.

Buffalo plays the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, and Allen’s status will obviously be heavily monitored. The New England Patriots face the Bills in Week 13 and Week 18. The AFC East is turning into a tight race after Week 9, and if Allen were to miss any games, it would be a huge opportunity for everyone else in the division.