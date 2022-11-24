Von Miller Reportedly Will Miss Patriots-Bills Game With Knee Injury

The Patriots likely won’t have to worry about one of the Bills’ best players when the two play next Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Star Buffalo pass-rusher Von Miller on Thursday suffered a right knee sprain — although a more serious injury hasn’t been ruled out — during his team’s road game against the Detroit Lions, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Rapoport later revealed that Miller almost certainly will miss the Week 13 matchup in New England — and potentially beyond.

“There is no doubt Von Miller will miss time,” Rapoport tweeted. “The question is how much. The Wild Card round of the playoffs is more than a month and a half away. It’s 80 days until the Super Bowl. If the MRI confirms a sprain, his return could come in that window. Important tests coming.”

Miller is one of the best defensive players in football. The 33-year-old entered Week 12 with eight sacks and 20 combined tackles, and also ranked as the No. 10 edge defender on Pro Football Focus.

The Patriots will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night as they search for a fourth straight win. They entered Week 12 in control of the AFC’s No. 6 seed, while the Bills held the fifth spot.

New England and Buffalo will kick off next Thursday night at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Patriots will be wearing their red throwback uniforms for the second time this season.