Blue Jays Ace Calls Gerrit Cole Worst Cheater In Baseball History

It’s probably safe to assume Alek Manoah and Gerrit Cole won’t be sharing a clubhouse anytime soon.

Manoah made headlines Monday when the Toronto Blue Jays ace unloaded on Cole, calling the New York Yankees superstar the worst cheaters in baseball history.

Manoah made the accusation on former NBA player Serge Ibaka’s “How Hungry Are You?” show for Sportsnet when Ibaka asked him who was the worst cheater in baseball history.

You could almost see the wheels spinning in Manoah’s head before ultimately letting it fly and saying Cole’s name while smiling.

“He cheated, he used a lot of, like, sticky stuff to make his pitches better, and he kind of got called out on it,” Manoah told Ibaka.

Ibaka asks the question at the 1:37 mark in the video below.

Cole, of course, essentially was the poster child for MLB pitchers’ use of foreign substances like “Spider Tack,” in an effort to improve grip and increase spin rate. Over the course of two seasons with Houston in 2018 and 2019, Cole was arguably the best pitcher in baseball. He averaged 13 strikeouts per nine innings to go along with an ERA+ of 164 (100 is league average) and parlayed that into a record-setting nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees.