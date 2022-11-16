Boxes Checked: Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman ‘Part Of Club Again’

Jeremy Swayman is back with the Bruins.

The goalie suffered an injury Nov. 1 in a collision with Patrice Bergeron during Boston’s 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery labeled Swayman as week-to-week but did note last week he was “ahead of schedule.“

Swayman on Tuesday practiced with the main group at Warrior Ice Arena, which was a trend we saw with Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy before they returned to the Bruins lineup for the next game.

It appears it’s the same trend with Swayman.

“He’s part of the club again,” Montgomery told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “(Keith) Kinkaid has been sent back down to Providence.”

Kinkaid made one start and got the win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Linus Ullmark has been an absolute stud for the Bruins this season, especially in Swayman’s absence. With the workload he’s taken on of late, it probably wouldn’t shock anyone if Montgomery went with Swayman on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.