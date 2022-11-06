Brad Marchand Notches Milestone With Nifty Penalty-Shot Goal

The Boston Bruins got a chance to take a penalty shot well before any shootout could occur Saturday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Brad Marchand got awarded the penalty shot after getting tripped with 15:01 left in the second period, and the star winger certainly made the most of his opportunity.

Marchand skated directly in on Ilya Samsonov and faked a forehand shot to deke the Maple Leafs netminder before going to his backhand and placing his shot into the vacated side of the net to beat a sprawling Samsonov. Marchand’s goal leveled the score at 1-1, and you can watch it right here:

Marchand’s goal had even more significance than just pulling the Bruins even. The tally ended up being serving as the 800th career point for Marchand, who has spent all 14 years of his NHL career with Boston.

Notching a milestone goal on a penalty certainly isn’t a bad way to do it.