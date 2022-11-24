Brazil Vs. Serbia Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Group G begins action Thursday, and Brazil will hope to prove why they are the 2022 FIFA World Cup favorites.

Tite’s squad will take on Serbia at Lusail Iconic Stadium. Brazil is the 3-to-1 favorite to win its first World Cup since 2002, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Many have penciled the five-time champions as the team to beat due to the talent of the squad, which is highlighted by Neymar. But Vinícius Júnior and Gabriel Jesus are other names to look out for.

Due to its placement with Brazil in the same group, Serbia has 30-to-1 odds to win its first World Cup title. The public sees the Serbians as fighting for second, but it has plenty of talent to give the Brazilians a run for their money. Captain Du?an Tadi? hopes to make his likely last World Cup a memorable one, and the midfielder is likely to link up with Aleksandar Mitrovi? to try to disrupt Brazil’s defense.

Here’s how to watch Brazil vs. Serbia online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX