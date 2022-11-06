Brock Holt Salutes Christian Vázquez After Astros Win World Series

The Astros capped off a memorable 2022 season with a World Series championship, and a former member of the Boston Red Sox was along for the end of the ride.

Christian Vázquez, acquired by Houston before the Major League Baseball trade deadline back in early August, helped the Astros put the finishing touches on their Fall Classic triumph Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. The veteran catcher knocked in one of his club’s four runs in Houston’s 4-1, series-clinching win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

It was the first taste of baseball’s ultimate glory for many members of the Astros organization, including Dusty Baker as a manager. But not for Vázquez, who won his first ring with Boston four years ago. And after the 32-year-old added to his trophy case, another member of the 2018 Red Sox took to Instagram to salute Vázquez.

“2 time CHAMP!!! I want to give you this hug… @1990colo,” Brock Holt captioned a story.

The MLB future is uncertain for Vázquez, who played this season on an expiring contract. Free agency also was in the cards for the 34-year-old Holt, but the longtime utility man announced his retirement the day before the Astros-Phillies World Series kicked off.