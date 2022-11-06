Broken SkyCam Causes Lengthy Delay In Bills-Jets Matchup

Sunday’s Bills-Jets game was put on pause for a little while, but the break wasn’t due to inclement weather or a serious injury.

One of the cables holding up a SkyCam at MetLife Stadium in Week 9 snapped, causing the apparatus to drop and hang dangerously close to the playing field. The battle of AFC East rivals was delayed for more than 10 minutes as maintenance workers in the Meadowlands removed the SkyCam entirely rather than trying to prop it back up.

The delay also paused some momentum for the Jets, who approached the red zone as they trailed the Bills 14-10. And four plays after play resumed, New York quarterback Zach Wilson coughed up the football when he was sacked by Buffalo linebacker Von Miller.

Gang Green didn’t allow the post-delay turnover to completely turn the tides, though, as Wilson threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to running back James Robinson after the Jets forced a takeaway of their own.