Broken SkyCam Causes Lengthy Delay In Bills-Jets Matchup

You don't see this every Sunday

by

1 hours ago

Sunday’s Bills-Jets game was put on pause for a little while, but the break wasn’t due to inclement weather or a serious injury.

One of the cables holding up a SkyCam at MetLife Stadium in Week 9 snapped, causing the apparatus to drop and hang dangerously close to the playing field. The battle of AFC East rivals was delayed for more than 10 minutes as maintenance workers in the Meadowlands removed the SkyCam entirely rather than trying to prop it back up.


The delay also paused some momentum for the Jets, who approached the red zone as they trailed the Bills 14-10. And four plays after play resumed, New York quarterback Zach Wilson coughed up the football when he was sacked by Buffalo linebacker Von Miller.

Gang Green didn’t allow the post-delay turnover to completely turn the tides, though, as Wilson threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to running back James Robinson after the Jets forced a takeaway of their own.

More NFL:

Packers Superfan Lil Wayne Slams Aaron Rodgers After Lions Loss
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Previous Article

NFL Rumors: ‘Big Update’ On Odell Beckham Jr. Timeline For Return
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Pittsburgh Penguins
Next Article

Kings Loan Quinton Byfield to AHL Affiliate Reign

Picked For You

Related