Bruins Applaud David Pastrnak’s Willingness To Defend Himself

David Pastrnak is one of the NHL’s most gifted goal-scorers and is a brilliant offensive player. He provides instant offense and as he proved Thursday night, he’s liable to score from anywhere in the attacking zone.

Pastrnak’s backhander goal from a seemingly impossible angle was the main highlight for the winger in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. Yet it’s what he did earlier in the game away from the puck that is one of the more encouraging signs of progress in his game.

The Rangers had Pastrnak in mind from the jump, and New York defenseman Ryan Lindgren tried to send a message in the opening minutes with a heavy hit along the boards. There was nothing especially egregious about the hit, but Pastrnak clearly felt the need to respond. He sought out Lindgren and laid him out away from the puck.

It sent a message, yes, but it also very clearly was an interference penalty. Boston went on the kill early, but it was a penalty the B’s were more than willing to kill off because of what it meant for Pastrnak to stand up for himself.

“That adds a whole other element seeing a guy like that working, standing up and playing that kind of hard-nosed (game),” Bruins forward Charlie Coyle told reporters after the game, per Bruins video. “It’s not going to be all the time he has to do that, but yeah, that says a lot about him as a player.”

Pastrnak’s willingness to get his nose dirty stands out even more given how Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews responded to a similar situation this week. Matthews took an elbow or forearm up high from Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Wednesday night that sparked an eye-opening chain reaction. Matthews did respond with a cross-check against Konecny, but that sparked a scrum involving just about everyone else on the ice not named Auston Matthews.

Matthews took plenty of heat for letting others fight his fights, as he literally laughed it off in the heat of the moment. Former NHL enforcer Mike Rupp ripped Matthews in a viral video breakdown of the incident that already has over 1 million views.