Bruins Can’t Stop Winning; Five Takeaways From Game Vs. Rangers

Foligno never saw time in the AHL after clearing waivers and has played like he’s fighting for a roster spot through the first 11 games. He amassed another point with an assist on Trent Frederic’s goal in the third period, played another physical game, created good looks for his teammates, won board battles and, maybe most importantly, continued to fill in for Swayman when it came time for the goalie hug.

“I had to go out and do it. I felt confident that I could. Last year is last year. I put that behind me,” Foligno told reporters after the game. “I know what I can do in this league when I’m feeling good and confident, especially the role that I’ve been given, the conversations we’ve had here. And this group, you find a group that comes together the way this group does, and it gives you an extra boost as a player especially the way I play.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery praised Foligno for “making things happen” this season and he’s exceeding expectations after a 2021 season left fans wondering what he could bring to the Black and Gold. He found himself taking shifts with Brad Marchand — something he undoubtedly deserved.

“I thought Nick Foligno was our best forward for the first 30 minutes, so I just wanted to get him more ice time,” Montgomery told reporters. “I reward players for playing the right way. He’s just making things happen out there.”

Linus Ullmark continues to shine

The Bruins wouldn’t be in the position they are without Ullmark, and now with Swayman labeled week-to-week with his injury, Montgomery and company will lean more on the goalie now more than ever. But Ullmark has deserved the starts as showcased by his 8-0-0 record, and Montgomery will continue to ride the hot goalie Saturday when Boston plays the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“He’s playing well,” Montgomery told reporters. “There’s good chemistry in there right now, so there’s no sense to make too many changes.”

The Rangers had the puck quite a bit throughout the 60 minutes of play and Ullmark really bailed the Bruins out of some situations that could have made this game go sideways.