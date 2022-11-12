Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery Gives Update On Charlie McAvoy’s Workload

The Bruins could not have asked for a better result in Charlie McAvoy’s return game.

Boston defeated the Calgary Flames, 3-1, on Thursday. The defenseman potted the go-ahead goal in the second period while logging in 19:18 minutes of ice time.

McVoy joined Brad Marchand on the list of Bruins players over the past two weeks to make an immediate impact upon their early return from injury. The 24-year-old blueliner underwent a shoulder procedure on June 3 that carried an expected recovery time of approximately six months, but McAvoy showed why he’s a Norris Trophy candidate when out on the ice.

Since Marchand’s return, the Bruins have dealt with one back-to-back on their schedule as Boston continues their historic start to the season. The Bruins have stated Marchand is not expected to play in back-to-back games. The Black and Gold face a back-to-back in their weekend set of games, and head coach Jim Montgomery spoke to media before the B’s took on the Buffalo Sabres and provided an update on McAvoy’s status for the weekend.

“He played well, and he feels really good,” Montgomery told reporters, per team video. “So that’s why he’s on the trip, and we expect him to play tonight and tomorrow night.”

Montgomery’s statement is obviously a welcome one for Bruins fans and should continue to bolster Boston’s blueline, which has seen Hampus Lindholm and Connor Clifton thrive during the early stretch of the season.

Saturday’s puck drop from KeyBank Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with an hour of pregame coverage.