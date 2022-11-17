Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well.

But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently.

“Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,” Montgomery told reporters with a smile following practice Wednesday, per team-provided video. “He knows when to hold ’em, when to fold ’em. Not all the time. He doesn’t want to fold very often.”

Clifton’s all-out play in all areas and the physical nature he brings on the ice even though he stands at 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds has paid dividends this season. Through 16 games, Clifton has already matched his career-high with two goals while he’s also added six assists to give him eight points, which is just two shy of his career-best mark.

Part of Clifton’s emergence has come in part to him being a natural fit in Montgomery’s system.

“I’ve always liked him as a player because he’s a hockey player,” Montgomery said. “Because he goes out and tries to make things happen. … With him, us trying to play an aggressive style of hockey, defensively and offensively, leans toward his personality.”

Even with Clifton’s aggressiveness, Montgomery said he doesn’t have to reel him in, and cracked another joke about the optimism Clifton exhibits.