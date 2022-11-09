Bruins Make Roster Move Regarding Defenseman Mike Reilly

Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly finds himself on waivers once again.

The Bruins announced they put the veteran on waivers Wednesday for the purpose of assignment to Providence. Boston had also put the 29-year-old through this process a month ago at the end of training camp, but he went unclaimed and headed to Providence before being recalled by the Bruins.

Reilly has played in 10 games this season, totaling just one assist which came back on Opening Night against the Washington Capitals.

Reilly played in Boston’s first seven games before being assigned to Providence with the team activating Brad Marchand. But with Derek Forbort going down with a hand injury, Reilly has been back with the Bruins for the past three games. He played in his third-fewest minutes (13:59) of the season and finished as a minus-one in a 3-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday.

The move regarding Reilly opens up a spot on the roster, one it seems Charlie McAvoy could fill as the star defenseman is on the verge of returning.

McAvoy’s status for Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames remains unclear as first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery declined to commit if McAvoy would suit up for the contest.

Regardless, Boston looks for its 12th win in its first 14 games when it takes on the Flames at TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.