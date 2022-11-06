Bruins Notes: Boston’s Offense Stumbles In Loss To Maple Leafs

It really hasn’t happened all season to this point, but the Toronto Maple Leafs found a way to turn the lights out on the offense of the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Bruins came into the contest leading the NHL with 4.45 goals per game, but didn’t come close to that average against the rival Maple Leafs. In fact, the Bruins had their lowest scoring output of the season dropping a 2-1 decision to Toronto and having their seven-game winning streak come to an end.

“I think Toronto checked better than we did tonight,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery told Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley following the game on NESN postgame coverage. “It was hard for us to generate a lot of offense. You got to tip your hat to them.”

Montgomery also pinpointed exactly why the Bruins weren’t able to get their offense clicking as Boston recorded just 21 shots on net.

“It was breakouts. We weren’t very clean,” Montgomery said. “And then also, just our puck decisions through the neutral zone. Making sure that we were able to establish a forecheck, which we weren’t able to.”

Boston still had chances to level the score in the latter stages of the game, especially with two power-play opportunities in the final frame. The Bruins couldn’t convert, though, as the connection seemed just a little bit off in the offensive end all night.

The Bruins understand with the start they are off to, they are going to get each opponent’s best shot and they certainly got that from the Maple Leafs, who are more known for their offensive prowess instead of their defensive capabilities.