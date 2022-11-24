Bruins Notes: Boston’s Penalty Struggles Proved Costly Vs. Panthers

While still remaining the best team in the NHL through their first 17 games of the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins came face-to-face with one of their very few on-ice struggles, losing 5-2 versus the Florida Panthers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday.

The loss marks the end of Boston’s seven-game win streak, which began on Nov. 7 against the St. Louis Blues.

First-year Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery didn’t shy away from noting a few areas of improvement after the loss.

“We just got to be better,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “We were eighth in the league coming in most minors, and now we probably jumped to fifth.”

Through the first two periods on the ice, the Panthers dominated in countering power-play opportunities, scoring three goals in five chances against the Bruins — including two in the second period alone.

“I was concerned about the start because Florida always starts really well,” Montgomery said. “And oddly enough, I thought our start was really good. You know, we took that penalty and that kind of took away from some things but we were pretty dominant in the first (period), and then in the second, the other part of our game that needs to be better is turnovers. And we made too many turnovers at the offense blue line that didn’t allow us to get to our game.”

While the Bruins saw their streak end, so did the Panthers who previously lost three consecutive prior to puck drop. However, Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo saw the loss as more of a reflection on Boston rather than a “special” showing from the Panthers, who sit fifth in the Atlantic division after the game.