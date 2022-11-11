Bruins Notes: Charlie McAvoy Has Hand In Boston’s Winning Ways In Return

BOSTON — It was a much different start to the season than star defenseman Charlie McAvoy has been accustomed to with the Boston Bruins.

McAvoy spent the first 13 games of the season watching from afar, trying to keep his emotions in check when he saw his teammates continuously winning as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery.

McAvoy desperately wanted to be a part of the winning environment the Bruins have created this season and on Thursday night he was, returning to the lineup to make his season debut while scoring a goal in a 3-1 victory over the Calgary Flames at TD Garden.

“It felt really good. Big ole’ bundle of nerves,” McAvoy said. “It’s exciting to come back and it’s always good to feel those things. This is the first time I’ve come in like this, not had a preseason to get ready. So definitely nervous today, all day today, and excited. The good kind of nerves. To get out there I knew that I wanted to play simpler. Couple real quick shifts to get me in and I felt like it went well.”

McAvoy’s tally ended up being the difference in the game as it came with 1:33 left in the second period after the Bruins squandered back-to-back power-play opportunities.

With that simple approach in mind, McAvoy put perfect placement on his shot from just inside the point, picking the upper left corner to break a 1-1 deadlock.

“We got possession of it and set it up and it was a good pass by (Zacha) there to find me in the seam,” McAvoy said. “Just part of my simple attitude tonight. I just wanted to catch it and shoot it. Get in the middle of the ice and just happened to go in.”