Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery Provides Update On Linus Ullmark

BOSTON — Just as Jeremy Swayman returned from injury did the Bruins lose Linus Ullmark.

The Bruins goalie left with 13:03 in Boston’s 3-2 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes during Friday afternoon’s game after Connor Clifton fell awkwardly on top of him. Ullmark had just made some spectacular saves to keep the ‘Canes’ lead at one, but after a few minutes of being down on the ice, he skated to the bench and down the tunnel.

The Bruins quickly ruled Ullmark out with an upper-body injury.

To say Ullmark has been fantastic for the Bruins this season would be an understatement. Coming into the Black Friday matinee, Ullmark led the NHL with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage. He bailed Boston out several times this year and answered the bell when Swayman was injured and took on the brunt of the games in his absence.

It’s unclear exactly what the extent of Ullmark’s injury is, but Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said Ullmark is “day-to-day” and has full range of motion.

“We’re pretty confident he’s OK,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery noted he did meet with Ullmark after the game and that the goalie was feeling a little nervous because it was something Ullmark never had dealt with before. The fact he has full range of motion, though, certainly is a good sign.