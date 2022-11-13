Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Resilience’ Led Comeback Win Vs. Sabres

Winners of their last three consecutive, the Boston Bruins defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 behind a gritty comeback effort on display at KeyBank Center on Saturday — notching their 13th win in the 2022-23 campaign’s first 15 contests.

Prior to puck drop, the Bruins entered the night plus-14 in the third period, good enough for best in the NHL.

Bruins first-year head coach Jim Montgomery credited his team’s depth which featured a few unsung heroes after the unexpected sidelining of go-to Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark.

“It’s really deep,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Great job by Keith, giving us an opportunity to stay in it for two periods and then in the third period, for whatever reason, that’s been our best period all year. The guys played really well as a five-man unit in every zone and great job by Zboril getting the game-winner for us.”

Montgomery added: “It shows we can grind out wins in a lot of different ways. … We can score, we can defend and we can check. And if you wanna play rough and physical, we can do that too.”

Bruins longtime veteran and captain Patrice Bergeron, who delivered the game-tying goal in the second period just before the second intermission to spark Boston’s comeback, credited the “resilience” displayed by the team along with their third option goaltender — delivering a remarkable performance through his first start with Boston.

“Big resilience, finding ways to win hockey games,” Bergeron said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s not always going to be your A game — it definitely wasn’t. I’m not sure if it was an A or B game tonight. First 40 was tough, and I thought the third (period) was a lot better and we got the result. A lot of great saves by (Kinkaid) and got us going, obviously, to get the lead.